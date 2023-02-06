LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police say two adults and two teenagers attacked a man with a hammer Sunday.
Police arrested Daniel Rico-Cortes, 18, and Osvaldo Ortiz-Rodriguez, 18, as well as a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy.
Officers found a 32-year-old man "severely beaten" with a hammer. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The group faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.
Man faces life-threatening injuries after hammer attack on Holloway Drive
- By: Joseph Paul
-
- Updated
- 0
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police say two adults and two teenagers attacked a man with a hammer Sunday.
Joseph Paul
Anchor and Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today