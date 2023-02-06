 Skip to main content
Man faces life-threatening injuries after hammer attack on Holloway Drive

  • Updated
  • 0
Osvaldo Ortiz-Rodriguez and Daniel Rico-Cortes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police say two adults and two teenagers attacked a man with a hammer Sunday.

Police arrested Daniel Rico-Cortes, 18, and Osvaldo Ortiz-Rodriguez, 18, as well as a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy.

Officers found a 32-year-old man "severely beaten" with a hammer. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The group faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

