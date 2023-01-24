Man faces drug charges after police chase ends in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man was arrested Tuesday after a police chase ended at 18th Street and Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
News 18's cameras were rolling as deputies handcuffed Tyler Belcher, 22, of Lafayette, and escorted him to a police cruiser at about 2:15 p.m.
The chase ended after Belcher drove over a set of stop sticks on Schuyler Avenue, which flattened two tires on his gold sedan, Capt. Rob Hainje says.
Deputies surrounded and searched the car, and found methamphetamine, syringes and drug paraphernalia, Hainje says.
The pursuit began after a deputy attempted to stop Belcher for failure to signal a lane change and following too closely, Hainje says.
Belcher led deputies on a pursuit across Tippecanoe County reaching speeds of up to 70 mph.
Belcher faces preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a syringe and drug paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving.
He's also wanted on a warrant in Hendricks County.
A woman in the car was identified and released.