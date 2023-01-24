 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to arrive in two separate
waves. Prior to dawn, light to moderate wet snow is expected
with 1 to 2 inches initially. The second wave will follow
shortly after, with an additional 5 to 7 inches expected.
Highest snowfall rates are expected to occur between 8 AM and 12
PM EST Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Man faces drug charges after police chase ends in Lafayette

  • Updated
  • 0
Tyler Belcher

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man was arrested Tuesday after a police chase ended at 18th Street and Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

News 18's cameras were rolling as deputies handcuffed Tyler Belcher, 22, of Lafayette, and escorted him to a police cruiser at about 2:15 p.m.

The chase ended after Belcher drove over a set of stop sticks on Schuyler Avenue, which flattened two tires on his gold sedan, Capt. Rob Hainje says.

Deputies surrounded and searched the car, and found methamphetamine, syringes and drug paraphernalia, Hainje says.

The pursuit began after a deputy attempted to stop Belcher for failure to signal a lane change and following too closely, Hainje says.

Belcher led deputies on a pursuit across Tippecanoe County reaching speeds of up to 70 mph.

Belcher faces preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a syringe and drug paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving.

He's also wanted on a warrant in Hendricks County.

A woman in the car was identified and released.

Police chase ends at 18th Street and Schuyler Avenue.

Tags

Recommended for you