Man convicted of robbery, auto theft in two states

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man who punched a woman before stealing her car in Lafayette is convicted and faces similar charges in another state.
Quami Terry Mingle was found guilty of Robbery causing Serious Bodily Injury and Felony Auto Theft.
He punched a woman near Fifth St. and Ferry St. in Lafayette in late December of 2019, and the car was later found in Chicago.
Mingle was arrested in Tennessee in May of last year, for stealing a car at gunpoint from a man in Athens, Alabama.
Police said Mingle admitted to both auto thefts during an interview.
He faces 10 to 30 years on the convictions here and will now be sent to Alabama to face charges there.