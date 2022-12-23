 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous Cold. Gusty winds resulting in blowing and
drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chill of -25 to -35
will be common today. Wind chills as low as -40 will be
possible.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Man convicted in 2020 Indiana crash that paralyzed motorist

Generic Gavel

WTHI File Photo

 By Chris Essex

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A Missouri man has been convicted in a drunken-driving crash in central Indiana that seriously injured another motorist two years ago, leaving her paralyzed.

A Boone County judge convicted Ryann Early, 36, of multiple drunken driving charges this week, including causing catastrophic injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, WRTV-TV reported.

Prosecutors said Early was driving at 79 mph on the morning of Oct. 28, 2020, in an area with a 40 mph speed limit when he entered oncoming traffic while trying to pass a vehicle and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

The other vehicle's driver suffered several injuries, including a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed. She is now a quadriplegic and requires assistance for all self-care activities and mobility.

“This crime and resulting life altering injuries were completely preventable," Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said in a statement.

Early told officers he had “a few beers” at a bonfire the night before the crash but stopped drinking around 10 p.m. After the crash, his blood-alcohol concentration was .0142%, nearly double Indiana's legal limit for driving of .08%,

Early is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 4.

