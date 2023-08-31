Man claims threats for helping with Lafayette murder investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man says he was threatened for his cooperation with a 4-year-old's murder investigation.
Prosecutors on Wednesday charged 27-year old William Wadley with counts of intimidation and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The victim says Wadley burst into his apartment, pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him.
It happened Friday morning in the 800 block of North 13th Street.
That's the same apartment where 4-year-old Ke'andre Jolly was found unresponsive last month.
As we've reported, Jolly died four days later at an Indianapolis hospital from blunt force injuries to the head.
Prosecutors later charged the boy's cousin, 33-year-old Montrell Jolly, with murder.
Court documents say he was disciplining the boy for putting his shoes on the wrong feet.