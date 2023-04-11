 Skip to main content
Man checks into ER with gunshot wounds to the chest

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Kokomo man is still recovering at a local hospital after he was shot in the chest.

The man checked into the emergency room early Saturday with several gunshot wounds.

Lt. Justin Hartman says the man was in a fight with his twin brother inside a car somewhere on Sagamore Parkway.

A struggle for a gun resulted in shots being fired inside the car.

The driver took the victim to the hospital.

The victim's brother, John Cunningham, faces a preliminary charge of false informing.

The shooting remains under investigation.

