Man checks into ER with gunshot wounds to the chest

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Kokomo man is still recovering at a local hospital after he was shot in the chest.
The man checked into the emergency room early Saturday with several gunshot wounds.
Lt. Justin Hartman says the man was in a fight with his twin brother inside a car somewhere on Sagamore Parkway.
A struggle for a gun resulted in shots being fired inside the car.
The driver took the victim to the hospital.
The victim's brother, John Cunningham, faces a preliminary charge of false informing.
The shooting remains under investigation.