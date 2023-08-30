Man charged in machete-swinging armed robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man's accused of pulling a machete during a late-night armed robbery inside an area home.
Prosecutors recently charged 19-year-old Jacob Newman with felony counts of armed robbery and criminal recklessness.
They say it happened just after 11 p.m. on March 30th.
Police were called to a residential entry in the 800-block of South 30th Street in Lafayette.
Court documents say a homeowner let Newman and another man into his house because he thought they needed help.
But the pair allegedly started fighting the man.
Newman is accused of grabbing a machete from the wall and swinging it around the room.
The homeowner told police he was robbed after his wallet and some knives went missing.
Jail staff say a mugshot of Newman wasn't available because he's still wanted on a warrant and has yet to be arrested.