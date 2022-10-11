 Skip to main content
Man charged for assaulting woman on jogging path

  • Updated
Man assaults woman on Cumberland Avenue and U.S. 231 intersection

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette man is charged with attacking a woman while she was jogging along Cumberland Avenue near U.S. 231.   

26-year-old Ramiro Doroteo-Perez is accused of grabbing the woman from behind, while holding a rock in his hand.   

The attack happened in April of 2021. 

Police say the man ran away when a Good Samaritan honked her horn and stopped to help.

Police found Doroteo-Perez near his car a short time late, and connected him to the attack with DNA and a shoe print.

He's charged with two felony counts of Criminal Confinement, and a misdemeanor count of Battery Causing Injury.

