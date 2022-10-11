Man charged for assaulting woman on jogging path

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette man is charged with attacking a woman while she was jogging along Cumberland Avenue near U.S. 231.
26-year-old Ramiro Doroteo-Perez is accused of grabbing the woman from behind, while holding a rock in his hand.
The attack happened in April of 2021.
Police say the man ran away when a Good Samaritan honked her horn and stopped to help.
Police found Doroteo-Perez near his car a short time late, and connected him to the attack with DNA and a shoe print.
He's charged with two felony counts of Criminal Confinement, and a misdemeanor count of Battery Causing Injury.