Man charged after stabbing sends teen to hospital

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The man accused of stabbing a teenager last week in Lafayette is facing three felony charges.
As we've reported, officers last Tuesday responded to a stabbing in the the 2700 block of North 21st Street.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the 17-year-old victim and the suspect, 36-year-old Kyle Barron, got into an argument that turned physical after Barron threatened to kill the victim.
Barron allegedly threw the first punch, then the victim threw a punch in self-defense.
Witnesses say that caused Barron to pull a knife and stab the teenager in the temple, sending the boy to the hospital with minor injuries.
Officers found Barron the next morning and arrested him.
He's charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and intimidation.