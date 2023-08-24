Man arrested in connection to makeshift bomb

EARL PARK, (WLFI) — An Earl Park man is behind bars after deputies said they found a makeshift bomb inside his home. The Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at 100 South Spring Street at about 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies say they found a bag with a homemade explosive device and set up a perimeter around the home. Bomb technicians and K-9s "rendered the device safe" according to a news release published last night.
55-year-old Lester Wooten reportedly wasn't home at the time of the search. Deputies say they also found marijuana and methamphetamine. Now, Wooten faces a variety of preliminary charges including possession of pot, meth and an explosive device.