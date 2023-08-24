Man arrested after police raid uncovers suspected makeshift bomb

EARL PARK, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is behind bars after deputies say they found a makeshift bomb inside his home.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at 100 South Spring Street at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies say they found a bag with a homemade explosive device and set up a perimeter around the home.
Bomb technicians and K-9s "rendered the device safe," according to a news release published Wednesday night.
Lester Wooten, 55, reportedly wasn't home at the time of the search.
Deputies say they also found marijuana and methamphetamine.
Wooten faces a variety of preliminary charges, including possession of pot, meth and an explosive device.