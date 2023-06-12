Man arrested after late night chase in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man is behind bars after police said he led them on a chase in a stolen car.
Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies attempted to pull over 36-year-old Travis Simpson late Sunday night. They said he was driving a car reported stolen out of Pulaski County.
Simpson allegedly led them on a pursuit reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour. Officers lost sight of the car but later found it abandoned near Grove Street.
Simpson was arrested by Lafayette police officers about an hour later at a nearby gas station.