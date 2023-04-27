Man arrested after I-65 shooting

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lowell man is behind bars after a shooting on I-65.
It happened just north of the State Road 43 exit in Tippecanoe County.
State Police received a call Wednesday afternoon from a semi driver reporting road rage and shots fired.
Troopers found the suspect's vehicle and arrested 53-year-old Kevin Perfetti.
ISP says they found several firearms inside Perfetti's car.
He's being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary felony charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation with a firearm.