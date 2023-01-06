Man arrested after I-65 police chase

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested after a police chase through Tippecanoe County on Interstate 65.
According to police, On Wednesday night just after 7:30, ISP stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima on I-65 North near mile marker 172 for speeding. The driver then sped off as a trooper approached his car.
ISP followed the driver to mile marker 178, where troopers set up tire strips.
The driver stopped before hitting the strips and was taken into custody.
Police later identified the driver as 28-year-old Isiah Williams.
Williams was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail and faces five preliminary charges including reckless driving and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.