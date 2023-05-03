Man arrested after early morning, high-speed police chase

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One man is behind bars after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase south of Lafayette.
A deputy was running radar at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when a driver in a black, two-door car without a visible license plate passed him on U.S. 231, Sheriff Bob Goldsmith says.
The deputy pulled over the driver, who identified himself as Glen Brant, Goldsmith says.
The driver sped away when the deputy confronted him about his real name, which is Philip Brant, Goldsmith says.
The deputy pursued Brant at speeds reaching 100 mph from U.S. 231 to County Road 800 South, where he noticed the driver throw suspected methamphetamine out of his window, Goldsmith says.
Brant's car crashed near Count Road 250 East, where he was arrested and later booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of meth, false informing, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.
This was the second early Wednesday morning police chase in Tippecanoe County.