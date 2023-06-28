Man arrested after early morning, high-speed police chase

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is behind bars after, police say, he led officers on a high-speed car chase through the city before crashing, running away and, later, being found hiding in some bushes.
Nyrick Andrews, 23, of West Lafayette, faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and driving while suspended.
Lt. Brian Lowe says a Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputy at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday tried to pull over Andrews because of an unreadable, temporary paper license plate.
Lowe says Andrews led the deputy on a high-speed chase through the north end of Lafayette before crashing at the entrance of a Shell gas station on Greenbush Street.
Andrews ran away before deputies and Lafayette police officers found him hiding in some bushes on North 21st Street, Lowe says.