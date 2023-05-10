Man arrested after convenience store shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An Illinois man is behind bars after police say he shot at a store employee over the weekend.
According to Lt. Justin Hartman, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Way 2 Go Mart at 601 Union Street in Lafayette.
The store manager told officer he asked 29-year-old Bertrum Anderson of Skokie, Illinois, to leave.
Anderson initially left, but later returned to the store and allegedly caused another disturbance.
Anderson reportedly fired a shot from the parking lot in the manager's direction while the manager was calling police for help.
Officers found Anderson walking in the 700 block of Salem Street.
He faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation with a deadly weapon, and pointing a firearm.