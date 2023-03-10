Man arrested after car crash causes power outages near Oxford

OXFORD, Ind. (WLFI) — One man was arrested after a car crash that left about 1,400 residents in Benton County without power.
The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on County Road 500 South, which is northwest of Oxford.
Sheriff John Cox says 42-year-old Timothy Weber's car hit a utility pole and became engulfed in flames.
No on appears to have been hurt during the crash.
After a tip from emergency medical workers, who noticed movement in a field near the crash, officers used thermal imaging to find Weber, another adult and two children hiding in a ditch, according to a news release.
Police arrested Weber on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent.
County Road 500 South between county roads 300 East and 100 East is closed until further notice.
NIPSCO expects to restore power to the area sometime this morning, according to the company's website.