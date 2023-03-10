 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 11.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Thursday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man arrested after car crash causes power outages near Oxford

  • Updated
  • 0
Car crash and fire near Oxford (Credit: Ben Moore)

OXFORD, Ind. (WLFI) — One man was arrested after a car crash that left about 1,400 residents in Benton County without power.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on County Road 500 South, which is northwest of Oxford.

Sheriff John Cox says 42-year-old Timothy Weber's car hit a utility pole and became engulfed in flames.

No on appears to have been hurt during the crash.

After a tip from emergency medical workers, who noticed movement in a field near the crash, officers used thermal imaging to find Weber, another adult and two children hiding in a ditch, according to a news release.

Police arrested Weber on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent.

County Road 500 South between county roads 300 East and 100 East is closed until further notice.

NIPSCO expects to restore power to the area sometime this morning, according to the company's website.

Recommended for you