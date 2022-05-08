Man arrested after being found unconscious in a stolen vehicle

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been arrested after being found in a stolen vehicle.
A State Trooper found an unconscious person in the driver's seat of a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 500 East and 1200 South. The vehicle was still in drive.
The man was found to be 40-year-old Bradley Cain of Lafayette. He was then transported to a hospital.
Officers located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, which officers found had been reported stolen out of Lafayette.
Cain was brought to the Tippecanoe County Jail after being released from the hospital.
He has 6 preliminary charges including vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.