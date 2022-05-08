 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Covington, and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and
Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Sunday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 9.0 feet
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man arrested after being found unconscious in a stolen vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
Bradley Cain mugshot

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been arrested after being found in a stolen vehicle.

A State Trooper found an unconscious person in the driver's seat of a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 500 East and 1200 South. The vehicle was still in drive.

The man was found to be 40-year-old Bradley Cain of Lafayette.  He was then transported to a hospital. 

Officers located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, which officers found had been reported stolen out of Lafayette.

Cain was brought to the Tippecanoe County Jail after being released from the hospital. 

He has 6 preliminary charges including vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  

