Man airlifted to hospital after rollover crash

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - Four people were taken to the hospital Friday after a two-car crash in Newton County. It happened just after 4:30 p.m.
According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, a woman was driving westbound at the intersection of U.S. 41 and State Road 14 with her six-year-old child.
For an unknown reason, she crashed into a southbound pickup truck. The truck rolled over multiple times.
The driver of that truck, a 62-year-old Illinois man, had to be extricated from it and airlifted to the hospital due to his injuries.
The man's condition is unknown at this time. His passenger, along with the other woman and her child, were taken to area hospitals.
Authorities say the investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing.