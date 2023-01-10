Man accused of beating 3-year-old to death faces jury for second time

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man stands trial this week in the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, Zeus Cox.
Jermaine Garnes' girlfriend, Crystal Cox, is already convicted of murder in this case.
Now, Garnes faces his own jury — but for a second time. That's because his first appearance before a jury ended in a mistrial.
His defense attorney in opening statements attempted to pin the case on Cox. Prosecutors called that a gross mischaracterization of the facts.
The same defense attorney on Tuesday stuck to a brief, vague opening statement asking jurors to find his client not guilty.
Garnes is accused of punching the boy multiple times the night before the toddler was found dead with extensive internal injuries.
His girlfriend was convicted of murder and neglect but not for dealing the deadly blows.
Jurors on Tuesday heard a frantic 911 call from inside their home and graphic images of the boy's body covered in bruises from head to toe.
More witnesses in this trial will take the stand tomorrow and throughout the week.