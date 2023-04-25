Main Street restrictions in Lafayette start this week

LAFAYETET, Ind. (WLFI) — A reminder to drivers: Lane closures for a stretch of Main Street are happening now.
The closures are for both the east and westbound lanes along a nearly two-mile stretch of the busy road.
Main Street from 18th Street to Sagamore Parkway are reduced to one lane.
There is also no parking available on either side of Main along that stretch during the construction.
Crews are doing milling and paving work there.
The city says the restrictions are expected to last through May 4.