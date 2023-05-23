LTHC Responds to Concerned Community

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - After many angry and concerned residents in the Cascada Villa neighborhood voiced their opinions
President and CEO of LTHC Homeless Services, Jennifer Layton, said they are currently in the early design phase.
"We're simply into the communication phase, designing the facility. We want it to be very much state of the art. We want it to have some innovative spaces right there at that location," she said.
LTHC hasn't purchased the land. They've had preliminary discussions with Area Plan Commission about how to go about rezoning if they were to buy it.
The plot of land they want to build on sits between Healthy Horizons Pediatrics and a few of the neighbors backyards. Jim Yeoman is the only resident in the neighborhood whose property backs up to the land without a fence.
"The people around us have a fence and it looks like we may have to get a fence to keep unwanted persons out.
LTHC openly said they were only expecting 10 people to show up to the community meeting to talk about the location of the facility. over 50 people showed up. They crammed themselves into a tiny conference room, and many had to listen from the hallway.
Layton said the services and resources in the area is what makes that land so appealing.
"Healthcare facilities, the VA is right there, Sycamore Springs, Walmart. There's employment opportunities," she said. "Our goal is not just to provide housing, but to provide services to allow people to not only end their homelessness, but then connect to the care and resources that they need so that ultimately they can thrive."
The community had major concerns with LTHC's lack in communication. Layton said it's just very early in the process.
"This was just a first touch of a visionary meeting. This wasn't about a rezone. This wasn't anything. It was simply to have a community conversation about what we envisioned and to hear feedback," she said.
Layton said this spot isn't final if it gets approved. she says to reach out to her and LTHC with potential spots for the facility. The land must have bus stops that run by it, and have the proper resources and services nearby.