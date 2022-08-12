LTHC Homeless Services hosting motorcycle ride for veteran housing insecurity

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Greater Lafayette has seen an increase in the number of veterans dealing with housing insecurity. An event tomorrow is hoping to raise awareness about the issue and reverse the trend.
LTHC Homeless Services will be hosting the “No Hero Should Be Homeless” motorcycle ride. The ride will start at LTHC Homeless Services, located at 815 N. 12th St. in Lafayette. Riders will head south before coming back to ride through the grounds of the Indiana Veterans Home.
All proceeds from the ride will go to LTHC's Veterans Services Program. Veteran Program Case Manager Jamie Bolinger says last year, his office helped 89 veterans in need of housing assistance. He says the number is a 20% increase over the previous year.
Bolinger says he's hoping for a strong turnout for tomorrow morning's ride.
"When we started planning this, I hoped for 50 bikes and 50 riders,” Bolinger said. “I've had several people from across the state tell me they would expect up to 200 bikes. If I get 200 bikes, I will be ecstatic."
The issue of veteran housing insecurity has impacted Phil Davidson personally.
"I went from being a veteran to being a soldier again in the war on poverty,” Davidson said.
Davidson served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany in the 1970s. He later lived in the country for more than two decades before a workplace accident brought him back to the United States for rehab. That eventually led him to a facility in Indianapolis.
"It was a bed to sleep in. Ya know, it was a place to stay until the operation,” Davidson said. “I had to wait there for three months, jump through all their hoops and go to all these meetings and stuff. [I] finally got operated on, and they ended up booting me out of there because I recuperated really quickly."
After living outdoors for a short time, a friend suggested Davidson try Lafayette. He has a place here now but says we have to do more to help veterans avoid these struggles.
"Not only does everybody deserve their dignity, but the type of pride we want – I'm just speaking for me – don't thank me for my service,” Davidson said, “ask me what I've been doing lately, you know?"
Bolinger agrees and hopes tomorrow's motorcycle ride will raise much needed awareness about the issue.
"The name of the ride is ‘No Hero Should Be Homeless,’” Bolinger said. “No matter if you fought in combat or you didn't, you're a hero in our country."
Anyone interested in participating in the motorcycle ride can register tomorrow morning beginning at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $20 per bike and $10 for an extra rider on a bike.
The ride will kick off at 11 a.m. The Tippecanoe County VFW, located at 2660 Duncan Rd., will be hosting an after-ride party starting at 4 p.m.
Learn more about the “No Hero Should Be Homeless” motorcycle ride here.