LTHC cuts weekend shelter hours

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — LTHC Homeless Services is cutting hours at its shelter for the next several months.
Weekday services will still be available from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
On Saturdays and Sundays, those hours will be reduced, running from 7 a.m. to noon.
The changes will take effect Monday.
CEO Jennifer Layton says the move allows the organization to continue its mission of providing the best quality of services possible.
Layton says the center will continue to offer its crisis shelter and interim housing programs from 8-thirty at night to 7-thirty in the morning.