Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch shares her campaign's main focuses

INDIANA (WLFI) — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch says her campaign for Governor will focus on four "building blocks:"
Economic Growth, Education, Strengthening Families, and Transforming Government.
She says improving quality of life is key to economic growth, and she's not just talking about beaches and mountains.
"Indiana is 48th in the country for the amount of money we spend on public health," Crouch said. "And that is an important part of that quality of life. So it's not, yes, Jeff, it is about destinations, it is about those kind of amenities, those places that are attractive. But it's also about the lives we live, and are they healthy?"
Crouch has been Lieutenant Governor since 2017, and also served as the County Auditor and Commissioner in Vanderburgh County.