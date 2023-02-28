LSC Work Session: Public Participation on Syringe Exchange Program

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week. Precipitation tonight through
Friday night is expected to range from around 1.50 to 2.50 inches
across most of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Thursday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.2
feet early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Indiana.

* WHEN...From late tonight through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana late tonight, then persist through much of
the day Friday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are
currently forecast for the region. Locally higher amounts are
possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding of low water
crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

LSC Work Session: Public Participation on Syringe Exchange Program

  • Updated
  • 0

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Lafayette School Corporation held a work session at the J. Russell Hiat Administration Center at 6:30 p.m. There was a list of topics on the agenda that the school board talked about, but perhaps the most anticipated came in the “public participation” segment in the beginning of the meeting.

Parents and community members filled every seat in the room awaiting their chance to speak on the relocation of the Syringe Exchange Program.

The Syringe Exchange program is moving to 2300 Ferry St. This is just down the street from multiple schools, including Murdock Elementary and Sunnyside Intermediate. It raised the concerns of many parents for their child’s safety.

For more information about where the program is being moved to, click ‘Syringe Exchange Program to move within a block of two schools’.

The concern is that kids have to wait for the school bus outside, and some even walk to school. Katina North is a mother of a child in the school district, explains how moving the program down the street from school makes it unsafe for her child.

“I'm really concerned about the kids not just of this neighborhood but any child who has to walk to school who's now going to have to walk by active drug users,” she said.

North hosted other parents at her house who feel the same way she does. They talked about their feelings towards what’s happening by their children’s schools.

The reaction of the parents remained consistent, shocked. Brent Justice is a father of a child in the school district. He heard about the news less than a week ago.

“I believe that the goal of that program is not being served well by hosting it in a neighborhood where users are not here often,” he said.

Justice’s plan is to attend the city commissioners meeting to give others a say on how these programs are handled. He also created a petition that over 250 have signed in less than 48 hours.

