LSC Work Session: Public Participation on Syringe Exchange Program

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Lafayette School Corporation held a work session at the J. Russell Hiat Administration Center at 6:30 p.m. There was a list of topics on the agenda that the school board talked about, but perhaps the most anticipated came in the “public participation” segment in the beginning of the meeting.
Parents and community members filled every seat in the room awaiting their chance to speak on the relocation of the Syringe Exchange Program.
The Syringe Exchange program is moving to 2300 Ferry St. This is just down the street from multiple schools, including Murdock Elementary and Sunnyside Intermediate. It raised the concerns of many parents for their child’s safety.
For more information about where the program is being moved to, click ‘Syringe Exchange Program to move within a block of two schools’.
The concern is that kids have to wait for the school bus outside, and some even walk to school. Katina North is a mother of a child in the school district, explains how moving the program down the street from school makes it unsafe for her child.
“I'm really concerned about the kids not just of this neighborhood but any child who has to walk to school who's now going to have to walk by active drug users,” she said.
North hosted other parents at her house who feel the same way she does. They talked about their feelings towards what’s happening by their children’s schools.
The reaction of the parents remained consistent, shocked. Brent Justice is a father of a child in the school district. He heard about the news less than a week ago.
“I believe that the goal of that program is not being served well by hosting it in a neighborhood where users are not here often,” he said.
Justice’s plan is to attend the city commissioners meeting to give others a say on how these programs are handled. He also created a petition that over 250 have signed in less than 48 hours.