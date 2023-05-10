LSC superintendent responds to teacher misconduct allegations

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Allegations of inappropriate teaching methods have shut down a program at Edgelea Elementary School for the rest of the year.
Parent Dan Parks brought the allegations to the Lafayette School Corp. board meeting Monday night.
Parks says the teacher repeatedly asked children for kisses and blew air kisses at them.
Parks says the teacher also kept children alone with him for special jobs and private punishments.
He says the teacher used at least one of these occasions to tell a first grade child that he smelled good.
The teacher then allegedly asked the child if he showered the night before.
The teacher also allegedly has a riding crop in the classroom with a hand on the end of it he refers to as, his love hand.
Superintendent Les Huddle says the board feels they are taking the proper steps in the investigation.
"There's all kinds of levels in the investigation," Huddle says. "We believe that we've gone to the appropriate levels for this situation at this time."
Huddle says officials are going to complete the investigation before deciding if they will have the class for next school year.