LSC rolls out new mental health resources

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette School Corp. is taking new steps to set up its students for success in school.
LSC's Strong Connections award will fund staff and services to help students navigate through mental health challenges and provide a safe and healthy learning environment inside the classroom.
It's thanks to a $400,000 grant from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that was signed into law in June of last year.
The legislation allows states and districts to expand support for people struggling with mental health issues.