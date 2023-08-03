LSC Releases Book List After Request From Board Member

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- As News 18 has previously reported, Lafayette school corporation board member Chuck Hockema requested a complete list of books across the school corporation in March Of 2023. That book list has now been released.
The List can be found on the Lafayette School Corporation website under the ‘Parents’ tab.
The downloadable excel sheet is organized by each school Kindergarten through 12th grade.
The lists provided by the school corporation consist only of books in the schools’ libraries.
Lists for teachers personal classroom books are not made available.
Assistant Superintendent Alicia Clevenger says, the ability to request a book list and review material has been a part of their policy for over a decade.
“This is a policy that has been in place for a long time and any parent or citizen in the community has access to [the book list] and they can request a review if they would like. We’ll certainly take that under consideration and have that meaningful conversation to do what’s best for kids,” Said Dr. Clevenger.
Dr. Clevenger says as of now, she is not aware of what kind of review Hockema plans to do with the book list.
News 18 has reached out to Hockema for comment but have not heard back.