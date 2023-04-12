 Skip to main content
LSC launches civic arts graduation pathway

Lafayette Jefferson High School

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Jefferson High School students will soon have a new locally created graduation pathway. 

The Civic Arts Graduation Pathway starts in the 2023-24 school year.

Lafayette School Corporation says adopting the Civic Arts Pathway will benefit students interested in visual arts, band and orchestra, dance, theatre, and more.

This pathway also offers Jeff students internships that will teach them skills used in the workplace.

LSC Supt. Les Huddle says Jeff has a strong tradition of supporting the arts.

“The creation of this locally created pathway helps us support our students who would like to focus on their involvement in the arts,” Huddle says. “We want to give them every opportunity to continue those studies and are pleased to be able to introduce them to the many ways in which those interests can be applied in the community.”