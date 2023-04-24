LSC Considering Three Tier Bussing System

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- The Lafayette School Corporation is considering changing to a Three tier bussing system for the 23-24 school year. The idea comes in light of a bus driver shortage at the school corporation.
The proposal was presented to the public for the first time at the LSC work session on Monday, April 24th.
The proposed tiered bus schedule could lead to a number of changes in the school corporation. A few potential changes would be; The start and end time for intermediate and high schools would change, plus elementary school teachers would be required to stay 45 minutes longer than they do right now.
A number of educators in LSC and one student spoke in opposition to the proposed change at the work session.
Dusty Miller, a kindergarten teacher at Vinton Elementary, spoke at the session. He says he is confident the school board will take into consideration the concerns expressed and weigh all options before making a decision.
“I feel confident that they told us no decision has been made and I feel confident that they have the best interest of everybody in the stakeholders. I do appreciate all of the administration and what they do and I hope that they think about the input that was given..and they ponder that before they make a final decision.” Miller said.
LSC superintendent Les Huddle made it clear at the work session that no decision has been set in stone and the board is in no rush to make the three tier bus system official without weighing all options.