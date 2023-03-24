LSC Board Member Chuck Hockema Request School Curriculum Book List

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Lafayette School Board member, Chuck Hockema, has requested administration provide him names of all of the novels being used in Lafayette school classrooms.
The request is made for grades kindergarten through twelfth grade.
LSC Associate Superintendent Alicia Clevenger sent the request to principals. An email provided to News 18 from one of those principals asks teachers to provide books' titles and authors by April seventh.
The emails sent on Thursday, March 23rd asks for books, either picture books or novels, read aloud to classes, or given to classes, small groups or individuals to read to be provided.
LSC Superintendent Les Huddle confirmed with News 18 that Hockema did make the request.
Superintendent Huddle said what Hockema is asking for is public information that anyone can request.
“The uniqueness of this is that it is a school board member and some of Mr. Hockema's earlier statements when he was elected indicated that he would do this and the request is here. It has caused somewhat of a stir we are dealing with that right now and at some point we will get Mr. Hockema that information,” said Superintendent Huddle.
News 18 reached out to both Chuck Hockema and the Lafayette Education Association for comment, but have not heard back at this time.