Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

LPD: Woman called police from the back seat of a car

Vance McDowell
By: Gordon Jackson

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is facing felony criminal confinement charges after a woman called police from the back seat of a vehicle reporting she was in a car against her will.

Around 12 a.m. Tuesday police were advised of the emergency call. Police found the car at Creasy Lane and State Road 38, seeing a person waving in the back window at the officers. According to police, when they tried to stop the car, the driver sped away. Police said they could hear a woman screaming from the car. The vehicle eventually crashed in a ditch and the driver took off on foot. 36-year-old Vance McDowell was arrested after a brief chase.

The woman told police she was having an argument with her boyfriend when he pushed her into the car and then sped away from their house.

