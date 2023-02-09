LPD: Woman called police from the back seat of a car

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is facing felony criminal confinement charges after a woman called police from the back seat of a vehicle reporting she was in a car against her will.
Around 12 a.m. Tuesday police were advised of the emergency call. Police found the car at Creasy Lane and State Road 38, seeing a person waving in the back window at the officers. According to police, when they tried to stop the car, the driver sped away. Police said they could hear a woman screaming from the car. The vehicle eventually crashed in a ditch and the driver took off on foot. 36-year-old Vance McDowell was arrested after a brief chase.
The woman told police she was having an argument with her boyfriend when he pushed her into the car and then sped away from their house.