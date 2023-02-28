LPD: Victim was attacked by two men on bicycles

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — A woman said she was attacked by two men on bicycles early Friday night in Lafayette.
According to Lafayette Police, the 46-year-old walked to the hospital where she reported the attack. She told police she was walking along South Creasy Lane near Enterprise Rent-a-Car around ten or 11 o'clock on Friday night when the two men approached and hit her in the face.
They then allegedly took off with her personal property. Lafayette Police said no one has been arrested in connection to the incident.