LPD: Victim shot at SIA in critical condition

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday.
Police said the suspected shooter is dead and stress there is no active threat to the community.
At 4:15 p.m., police were called to a report of a shooting incident at the SIA plant.
According to Lafayette Police Lt. Justin Hartman, police discovered a victim, identified as 36-year-old Mindy L. Donovan, who had been shot in the head.
Mindy was transported to a hospital via ambulance, and later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment.
She remains in critical condition.
The suspect in this shooting fled the scene on foot, but was later found near a pond on the east side of SIA property. He was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Hartman.
He also told News 18 the suspect and the victim were previously in a relationship together and were both employees of SIA, and that the shooting is believed to be targeted.
During the search for the suspect, Lafayette Police put the SIA daycare on lockdown.
A spokesperson for SIA said the plant's second and third shifts Monday, along with first shift Tuesday, have all been canceled.
News 18 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.