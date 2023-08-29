LPD Using ATV's for Patrol

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Multiple Lafayette Police officers have finished training for patrolling Lafayette on ATV's. This is going to improve how they operate on the streets according to LPD officials.
LPD Lieutenant, Nicholas Amor, faces obstacles when trying to patrol different situations.
"We have officers that are on foot primarily. Being able to move with and around large crowds was a need," he said.
Not only are huge crowds a concern for the department, but patrolling parks, trails, and rural areas are harder to travel through by car or foot.
" Two of the biggest spots that we're going to be able to access more easily are the parks and the Heritage trail down by the river. We're going to be able to get into spots that would take us twice as long to get to by car, and four times as long to get to by foot," LPD officer Toby Bushong said.
Four-wheelers have the ability to access areas cars can't get to. They're more efficient than traveling by foot, or bike.
"We're going to be able to get around and into tight spots, crowds, and completely inaccessible areas with these ATV's," he said.
There are more uses for these vehicles than just response times and patrolling. Amor said ATV's are going to make search and rescues a lot easier for them as well as the victims.
"This gives us not just access for us to move quicker in those areas, but to be able to retrieve anything or persons that could be injured or things of that nature from those tougher areas," Amor said.
LPD is wasting no time getting all four wheels on the streets.
"They will start being out as of right now. They are being used on shift as we speak," Amor said.