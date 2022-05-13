LPD to offer Rape Aggression Defense training

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Women can get the opportunity to learn how to defend themselves thanks to the Lafayette Police Department.
LPD is hosting Rape Aggression Defense training. The R.A.D. System is a program of realistic self-defense tactics and techniques for women. The course is taught by nationally certified R.A.D. Instructors.
This is the first time in about two years LPD has hosted a R.A.D. class. LPD Administrative Assistant to Detectives Amanda Deckard told News 18 that learning how to protect yourself is not the only benefit of the class.
"This is a huge confidence builder for women, and so we see that as the main thing that they walk away with is having that confidence and being able to prepare themselves if something were to happen," Deckard said.
Amanda Deckard also said that this class is open to women of any ability.
"We'll tailor it to that person if they have some physical disability that, you know, they worry about. We've had somebody come through in a wheelchair or somebody that can't lift their leg as high when we're teaching something, and we really work with them on, 'Okay, let's look at other options if you feel this isn't an option for you Then, let's look at something else," Deckard said.
The course is June 11 and 12th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oakland High School Gymnasium located at 1100 Elizabeth St. in Lafayette.
Attendance on both days is required, and the minimum age to attend is 13. The registration fee is $10 and only 20 spots are available.
For information on how you can sign up, click HERE.
Once you've registered, please email Instructor Amanda Deckard at awdeckard@lafayette.in.gov for further instructions.