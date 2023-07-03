LPD to Monitor Lafayette Neighborhoods More Closely for 4th of July

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The Lafayette Police Department will patrol neighborhoods in Lafayette for the Fourth of July.
The Fourth of July is a busy time for law enforcement. Along with emergencies the Lafayette Police Department responds to on a daily basis, fireworks and other holiday festivities get thrown into the mix. Lafayette Police Lieutenant, Justin Hartman, said the department's main goal is to keep everybody safe this holiday.
"We want to make sure everybody is safe in the neighborhoods," he said. "Obviously, houses are closer. Kids are going to be out and about. There's going to be a lot of foot activity."
Hartman said neighborhoods are going to be LPD's biggest focus with the holiday festivities.
"We'll be in the neighborhoods more. Make sure people are being safe. Positive interactions. Things of that nature. We want people to enjoy the Fourth of July, but do so responsibly," he said.
During the holiday. LPD receives many calls about neighbors shooting off fireworks. If someone has a complaint about people shooting off fireworks, call their non-emergency hot line.
LPD non-emergency hot line: (765) 807-1200
Use this number for non-emergencies and firework complaints.
Call 911 for injuries, something catching on fire, or immediate need for Police, Fire, or Medics.
Hartman said LPD will come out if someone is shooting off fireworks outside of the allotted time period.
"We will stop by and have a conversation with you. Kind of a verbal warning initially that we're receiving these complaints. If we have to return back to an address two or three times, then we got to look at taking another step. Another course of action," he said.
Fireworks can be lit off until July 9 from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset.
On July 4, fireworks can be shot off from 10 a.m. until midnight.