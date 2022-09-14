LPD to host R.A.D. self-defense class for women

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Time is running out to sign up for the Lafayette Police women's self defense class.
The Rape Aggression Defense System is a program of realistic self-defense tactics and techniques for women.
The courses are taught by nationally certified R.A.D. Instructors, and women as young as age 13 can participate.
LPD Administrative Assistant Amanda Deckard said starting that young is important, but she said the class teaches potentially life saving skills to all women.
"We really want to give them the skills if something were to ever happen to be able to protect themselves or even not even get themselves in that situation," she said.
The sessions are Sept. 17 and 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Lafayette Police Department Training Center on South Street.
Attendance is required for both sessions, and it costs $10 to register.
