 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Areas of Dense Fog Possible Late Tonight into Tomorrow Morning...

Clear skies and calm conditions will once again lead to fog
development overnight. Some uncertainty still remains on the
overall extent and thickness of the fog, but most areas should see
patchy dense fog for a few hours late tonight into the early
morning hours.

Motorists should slow down and be prepared for a sudden reduction
of visibility. If traveling, be prepared to take a few extra
minutes on your morning commute. Conditions are expected to
approve by 10am.

LPD to host R.A.D. self-defense class for women

  • 0
LPD R.A.D. class

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Time is running out to sign up for the Lafayette Police women's self defense class.

The Rape Aggression Defense System is a program of realistic self-defense tactics and techniques for women.

The courses are taught by nationally certified R.A.D. Instructors, and women as young as age 13 can participate.

LPD Administrative Assistant Amanda Deckard said starting that young is important, but she said the class teaches potentially life saving skills to all women.

"We really want to give them the skills if something were to ever happen to be able to protect themselves or even not even get themselves in that situation," she said.

The sessions are Sept. 17 and 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Lafayette Police Department Training Center on South Street.

Attendance is required for both sessions, and it costs $10 to register.

The course will take place at the Lafayette Police Department Training Center on South Street.

For more information, click here.

Tags

Recommended for you