LPD searching for person of interest in shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators are asking for your help finding Omar Valdespino. Valdespino is a person of interest in the shooting that took place on July 11th.

It happened in the 37-hundred block of Exeter Court near Glen Acres Elementary. Officers thought the shooting was accidental, But they later confirmed a juvenile male was intentionally shot multiple times.

Witnesses say they heard three shots and saw someone drive away in a silver car. The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the suspect, please call 765-807-1250.