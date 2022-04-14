LPD saves a child locked in a car with a loaded handgun

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police broke the window out of a car to prevent a two-year-old from getting her hands on a loaded handgun Thursday afternoon.
Lieutenant Randy Scherer said the child's mother was shopping at Walmart off South Street before it happened.
She'd put the child in the back seat and gone to the back of the car to load groceries, when the child locked the car and took a handgun out of the car's console.
Police broke the window out of the car to get the girl out.
Scherer said information about the case is being sent to the prosecutor for review.