LPD recognizes retirees and officers

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department held their annual Retirement and Recognition Ceremony earlier Friday evening.
Each year, LPD recognizes their recent civilian and sworn retirees, as well as issuing awards to current officers. Tonight, several individuals were presented with the Officer of the Year award, Civilian Employee of the Year, and the Lifesaving award.
Michael David was the chosen recipient of the Officer of the Year award. He told News 18 that he's honored with the achievement.
"It's a great honor, I mean this is a great department. I'm very thankful for our shift commanders and our commanders at the top for awarding me this award. It's a great feeling and great honor," David said.
Other important figures from the Lafayette community such as Mayor Tony Roswarski and retired Police Chief Patrick Flanelly were in attendance as well.