LPD promotes longtime veterans, swears in four new officers

Capt. Adam Mellady (left) and Mayor Tony Roswarski (right)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Four new police officers were sworn in and a new captain and lieutenant were pinned Friday morning at Lafayette City Hall. 

Lieutenant Daniel Long, a 16-year veteran of Lafayette Police Department, was promoted from the rank of sergeant. He's assigned to the detectives division in the special victims unit.

Seventeen-year LPD veteran Captain Adam Mellady was promoted from the rank of lieutenant. He'll oversee the patrol division.

Mellady tells News 18 he's got big shoes to fill as he steps in for now-Chief Scott Galloway.

"I have a lot of things to learn," he says. "Patrol has always been a passion of mine. I think it's one of the best jobs we have on the police department. So really looking forward to working with the officers in the patrol division, the commanders in the patrol division and coming up with continuing the great service we have for this community."

The patrol division includes 80 officers and several specialty units like SWAT.

LPD also swore in new Officers Martin Schap, Larry Bittinger, Bayland Brown and Tyler Hewitt.

