LPD: One shot in SIA parking lot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday.
Police said the suspected shooter is dead and stress there is no active threat to the community.
At 4:15 p.m., police were called to a report of a shooting incident at the SIA plant.
According to Lafayette Police Lt. Justin Hartman, one woman was shot and taken to a local hospital. The woman's status is currently unknown. However, Hartman said she was talking to officers when she arrived at the hospital.
The suspect in this shooting died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Hartman.
He also told News 18 the suspect and the victim were previously in a relationship together and were both employees of SIA.
During the search for the suspect, Lafayette Police put the SIA daycare on lockdown.
A spokesperson for SIA said the plant's second and third shifts Monday, along with first shift Tuesday, have all been canceled.
