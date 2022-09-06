LPD names person of interest in Walmart shooting

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Police have identified the person they're looking for in connection to a fatal shooting in Lafayette on Sunday night.
According to a press release, The Lafayette Police Department is searching for 28-year-old Anthony J. Perez of Lafayette. He's considered a person of interest in the shooting of Casey Lewis, in the parking lot of the Walmart on Commerce Drive.
The Tippecanoe County Coroner says preliminary autopsy results show Lewis died of at least one gunshot wound. The cause of her death has been ruled homicide.
Lafayette police said Perez has an active warrant for Escape in Tippecanoe County after cutting off his home detention band.
Perez is also considered to be armed and dangerous.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony J. Perez, please contact Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800)78-CRIME.