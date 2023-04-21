LPD makes arrest in attempted sexual battery case thanks to community's help

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators are thanking community members after they helped find a suspect in an attempted sexual battery.
As we've reported, Lafayette Police Department posted surveillance images to Facebook of a man suspected of a March 30 attempted sexual battery on Meijer Drive.
He was later identified as 31-year-old Jesse Berry and arrested Thursday.
Berry is being held at the Tippecanoe County Jail without bond.
News 18 has reached out to LPD for more details about the case and is waiting to hear back.