LPD make arrests in three separate shooting incidents on Thursday

  • Updated
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two more people have been arrested after two separate shootings happened on Thursday in Lafayette. This makes a total of three separate shootings and arrests on August 25, with the third being previously reported.

According to police the first shooting took place around 6:55 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded to the 3900 block of Amelia Ave. for a report of shots fired. LPD stated that an investigation determined that Tanisha Jackson exited her apartment and fired a handgun in an unsafe manner.

There were no injuries. Tanisha was arrested for Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon and transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Tanisha Jackson

The second shooting took place around 9:28 p.m. in the area of S. 31st. St./South St. LPD detectives said that Lionel Ducker fired one round at another person after an argument. The round struck a vehicle, but no one was injured.

Lionel was arrested on preliminary charges of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon and transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Lionel Ducker II

The third shooting took place around 11 a.m. at Spring Gardens apartment.

