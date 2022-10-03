LPD investigating weekend shooting and stabbing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department continues to investigate a stabbing and a shooting at Briarwood Apartments.
According to police, a call came in around 1:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
LPD says one woman was shot and another female was stabbed.
Both women have been taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say both incidents are related.
Police are still trying to piece together what led to the dispute.
Investigators have not responded to News 18's latest request for comment.