LPD investigating shooting in Lafayette

By: Samantha Thieke

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting on North 15th Street. 

Initial reports state it happened in the 1400 block of North 15th street.

WLFI spoke to a witness who told me that they was standing on their front porch when they heard popping sounds coming from the back. 

Lafayette Police Lieutenant Justin Hartman said a 15 or 16 year old male was shot in the arm. Police on the scene said the victim was in the hospital and ok.

They are investigating an accidental discharge.

Hartman tells me that there is no active threat to the community. 